Prog Streams from Bruce Soord, Green Carnation and Kyros

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Kyros

As we announced yesterday, the UK proggers will host their own virtual gig which will feature their latest single Phosphene, via their Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Bruce Soord

The Pineapple Thief frontman will perform an acoustic set from his own studio via his Facebook page at 8.30pm (BST)

Green Carnation

The Norwegian prog metallers will perform live to celebrate the release of new album The Leaves Of Yesteryear via their Facebook page at 8.30pm (BST)

Brazilian Prog

A selection of Brazilian prog bands will be performing at the Be Prog Facebook page this evening from 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on.