Kyros line up series of virtual gigs for fans

UK prog rockers Kyros will release their new album Celexa Dreams in June

UK prog rockers Kyros have lined up a series of monthly virtual gigs for fans while we're still living under conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kicking off this Saturday May 23 the band's stream will feature the band's latest single release, Phosphene, drawn from their forthcoming studio album Celexa Dreams - out June 19 via White Star Records.

“We’re thrilled to be doing another virtual gig," drummer Robin Johnson tells Prog. "This one will once again feature a mixture of different material, including our latest single Phosphene and a couple of songs from Vox Humana. One of these songs is something that we haven’t played live for a while, so we’re particularly excited to be playing it for you all!”

Future streams will feature

June 26:  Album Promo: The Shorts + Old Songs

July 17:  Album Promo: The Longs + Old Song

August 14: Covers

September 9: The Human Voice (disc 2 of Vox Humana)

