Prog meets Marillion on their Marillion Monthly show

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Watch Prog Editor Jerry Ewing in conversation with Marillion from their monthly YouTube show

Marillion
(Image credit: Lucy Jordache)

So when Marillion's manager Lucy phones you up and say would you like to come and chat with the boys for our Marillion Monthly show on our YouTube channel, you don't say no, do you?

So last month the Editor, pictured with the band and some of their many Prog Awards, jumped on a train and headed out to Marillion HQ in deepest Buckinghamshire to sit down with Steve's Hogarth and Rothery, Mark Kelly, Peter Trewavas and Ian Mosley to sit down in their now famed studio and have a good old chinwag about their [now] recent tour, what they're all listening to at the moment and loads more for an hour or so,

The band have just wrapped up their A Tour Before It's Christmas run of shows, and look likely to spend much of next year working on new material for their next album. You caan watch the full interview below.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.