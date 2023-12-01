Prog meets Marillion on their Marillion Monthly show

So when Marillion's manager Lucy phones you up and say would you like to come and chat with the boys for our Marillion Monthly show on our YouTube channel, you don't say no, do you?

So last month the Editor, pictured with the band and some of their many Prog Awards, jumped on a train and headed out to Marillion HQ in deepest Buckinghamshire to sit down with Steve's Hogarth and Rothery, Mark Kelly, Peter Trewavas and Ian Mosley to sit down in their now famed studio and have a good old chinwag about their [now] recent tour, what they're all listening to at the moment and loads more for an hour or so,

The band have just wrapped up their A Tour Before It's Christmas run of shows, and look likely to spend much of next year working on new material for their next album. You caan watch the full interview below.