Producer Chris Kimsey to reveal the secrets of Marillion's Clutching At Straws

Legendary music producer, Chris Kimsey, will be opening the studio doors to reveal the production of Clutching of Straws, Marillion’s fourth album, during Festival of Sound 28-30 September 2018 at the Novotel Conference Centre, Hammersmith, London.

As part of The Inside Track music seminar series running throughout the weekend, Chris will be taking Marillion fans and anyone interested in the recording process through the creation of this landmark album that marked a watershed in the careers of Marillion and Fish.

Recorded at Westside Studios, London, and released in 1987, Clutching at Straws was certified Gold and went to number two in the UK album charts. The band’s last album with Fish, it was critically acclaimed by the likes of Rolling Stone and Q magazines, with the former stating that "Marillion's fourth album balanced melody and melodrama" and commenting on its "atmospheric production”. Three UK Top 40 singles were released from the album: Incommunicado, Sugar Mice and Warm Wet Circles – songs that remain live favourites to this day.

Vernon Hamblin, event producer, says “Chris Kimsey’s attendance at the show again this year is brilliant for our visitors as they can receive inside knowledge on how to produce a chart-topping album. With all the seminal work he’s completed with the Rolling Stones, Marillion and Fish, and many other music legends, our music-loving audience will not want to miss Chris’ talks, which are sure to be a sell-out.”

