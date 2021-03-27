Procol Harum announce new EP for May

UK prog legends Procol Harum have announced that they will release a brand new EP, Missing Persons (Alive Forever), through Esoteric Recordings on May 7.

"We are delighted to announce the release of a new CD EP - Missing Persons (Alive Forever), due for release May 7th via Esoteric Recordings," the band say. "Completed during lockdown conditions imposed by the outbreak of the COVID 19 virus, the EP title track is a poignant and emotive song in the finest musical tradition of Procol Harum."

Procol Harum released their most recent album, Novum, in 2017, through Eagle Rock. Plans for a 2020 show with full orchestra at London's Palladium were put in hold due the Coronavirus pandemic.

Alan Cartwright, bass player with the band from 1971-1977 sadly died earlier this month.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Procol Harum: Missing Persons (Alive Forever)

1. Missing Persons (Alive Forever)

2. War Is Not Healthy

3. Missing Persons (Alive Forever) (Edited version)