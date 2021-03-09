Procol Harum’s former bassist Alan Cartwright has died aged 75. He was part of the band’s line-up between 1971 and 1976, playing on four albums including their groundbreaking 1972 release Live With The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Cartwright spent five years touring and recording with the group – his final studio album was Procol's Ninth in 1975. His departure was announced shortly before the band's open-air concert at York's Museum Gardens in July 1976. He was replaced on bass by Procol's multi-instrumentalist Chris Copping.

After retiring from music Cartwright spent many years at Enfield's Bush Hill Park Bowls & Tennis Club in charge f social events and the bar.

Cartwright passed away in the early hours of March 4. He had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2020.