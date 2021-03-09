Trending

Procol Harum’s former bassist Alan Cartwright has died

Alan Cartright played with Procol Harum between 1971 and 1976

Alan Cartwright of Procol Harum playing live at London's Olympia on January 1, 1976
(Image credit: Brian Cooke/Redferns)

Procol Harum’s former bassist Alan Cartwright has died aged 75. He was part of the band’s line-up between 1971 and 1976, playing on four albums including their groundbreaking 1972 release Live With The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Cartwright spent five years touring and recording with the group – his final studio album was Procol's Ninth in 1975. His departure was announced shortly before the band's open-air concert at York's Museum Gardens in July 1976. He was replaced on bass by Procol's multi-instrumentalist Chris Copping. 

After retiring from music Cartwright spent many years at Enfield's Bush Hill Park Bowls & Tennis Club in charge f social events and the bar.

Cartwright passed away in the early hours of March 4. He had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2020.