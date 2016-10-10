Prince's ashes on display at Paisley Park home

Prince’s ashes have been put on display at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota.

An urn containing the late rock icon’s remains sits in the front atrium of the 65,000-square-foot complex, which opened its doors last week for fans to visit and pay tribute to the late performer. The urn was designed by his sister Tyka Nelson and nephew President Nelson to resemble a miniature Paisley Park.

The decision to exhibit his ashes has sparked controversy among fans.

Christine Schraml of Plymouth tells local news site Twin Cities: “I wasn’t expecting that, and at first it was a little upsetting. But knowing how he kept his home based here and how he was proud to be from Minnesota, it felt good that he was home.”

Twitter user Eric LaValle comments: “Prince’s ashes have been horrifyingly placed in a Paisley Park shaped urn at the entrance of Paisley Park. This is not a joke.”

But another user, Zena Burns, who visited the complex, insists it was “done very tastefully,” adding: “There was no sign and they don’t mention unless you ask what it is.”

Fans were able to visit the studio and office space where Prince worked and the performance areas where he played alongside various artefacts, including props from the film Purple Rain and around 6000 outfits and 1000 pairs of shoes on site.

Administrators for the singer’s estate have been working to reclassify the mansion and studios as a museum – though the decision has been put on hold by Chanhassen City Council officials due to traffic and parking concerns in the area.

Prince died aged 57 following an accidental fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park in April.

