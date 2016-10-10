Mono release Requiem For Hell stream

Mono have made their new album Requiem For Hell available to stream exclusively in conjunction with the ArcTanGent festival and Prog.

The follow-up to 2014’s Rays Of Darkness is out on October 14 via Pelagic Records – but Prog readers can hear the album in full ahead of its official release.

Guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto says: “This album is a series of songs from a flood of inspirations in 2015. After writing song after song and giving them titles, we stumbled upon Dante’s Divine Comedy and the story struck a chord with us.

“Divine Comedy’s story about travelling down to Hell, through to purgatory, then from Heaven to reality, turned out to be the same theme. This is when we decided to use Gustave Dore’s illustration from Divine Comedy’s last scene as the main cover.”

Mono will head out on the road across Europe later this month, with pg.lost, Sinistro and Syndrome joining them on select dates.

The Requiem For Hell cover

Mono Requiem For Hell tracklist

Death In Rebirth Stellar Requiem For Hell Ely’s Heartbeat The Last Scene

Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour

Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany (with Syndrome)

Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland (with Syndrome)

Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia (with Syndrome)

Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France (with Syndrome)

Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France (with Syndrome)

Nov 09: Southampton Talking Heads, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium (with pg.lost)

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (with pg.lost)

Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands (with pg.lost)

Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany (with pg.lost)

Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark (with pg.lost)

Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway (with pg.lost)

Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany (with pg.lost)

Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland (with pg.lost)

Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland (with pg.lost)

Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria (with pg.lost)

Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary (with pg.lost)

Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia (with pg.lost)

Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania (with pg.lost)

Mono issue Death In Reverse