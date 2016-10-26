Prince, Rolling Stones added to Black Friday offers

Prince, the Rolling Stones and Jack White vinyl exclusives are to launch on Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 25.

Late pop icon Prince will be honoured with a 12-inch picture disc, featuring his 1992 single with the New Power Generation, Sexy MF. The Rolling Stones will also release their cover of Eddie Taylor’s Ride Em On Down. The song will also be included on their forthcoming LP Blue and Lonesome, which arrives on December 2.

Jack White, formerly an ambassador for Record Store Day, will re-release the Raconteurs’ Steady As She Goes and Store Bought Bones in a vinyl package which contains replicas of the band’s backstage passes. Prophets Of Rage will issue a vinyl edition of their debut EP The Party’s Over as part of Black Friday celebrations.

Other exclusives which were recently announced for RSD Black Friday include Alice In Chains’ Live Facelift – which showcases their performance at Seattle’s Moore Theatre in December 1990 – and official Jimi Hendrix “bootleg” Morning Symphony Ideas, which features his studio sessions with Billy Cox and Buddy Miles.

For more information on other Black Friday releases, visit the Record Store Day website.

Meanwhile, Prince’s Paisley Park home in Minnesota was recently given the green light to become a permanent museum following months of pressure from the late singer’s estate. The plans had been met with concerns from locals over traffic and parking facilities in the area.

