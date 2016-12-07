How Kanye West inspired Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows says the way the band chose to launch new album The Stage followed a path set out by Kanye West, Beyonce and Radiohead.

And asked whether his band are the heavy metal Kanye West, he tells Metal Hammer: “I think there are a lot of similarities.”

The Stage was sneak released by Avenged Sevenfold, with just one track and limited information made available before it was unleashed in a surprise move on October 28.

The band even enlisted the help of Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho to disseminate false information about the release date and album title to help put up a smokescreen around the actual release.

And with West, Beyonce and Radiohead all having previously dropped albums with little promotion, Shadows says he doesn’t mind being compared to Kanye when it comes to their marketing methods.

He adds: “I know that people will see that and it’ll be some kind of quote so someone can get some clicks off it, but the way we do merchandise, the way that we’re going to be doing our live show, the way we’re gonna release our records, the way that we’re going get music to people, is very much in that vein.

“We’re not going back to the old ways.”

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance recently told Metal Hammer that the band had plans for a “fucked up” video for new track God Damn, insisting he had no interest in traditional music videos.

Avenged Sevenfold are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine. Issue 291 is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

