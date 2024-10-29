Tim "Herb" Alexander abruptly quits Primus after he "lost his passion for playing"

Primus has described their 'shock' at drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's abrupt decision to quit the band.

In a short statement, the quirky US prog metallers reveal that Alexander e-mailed the band out of the blue on October 17, stating that "effective immediately he would no longer be involved" with Primus. A follow-up communication revealed that the drummer had simply "lost his passion for playing."

Primus say that their popular New Year's Eve show will go ahead, as will their appearance in the Dominican Republic at Tool's recently announced Live In The Sand event, with Tool's Danny Carey helping out.

In a statement on social media, Primus say, "On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim 'Herb' Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus. It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has "lost his passion for playing". As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.

"We considered cancelling the annual New Year’s show, but after much talk Les and Ler have decided to pivot to an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade. This will be an exciting special, one-time event.

"As far as future Primus, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with Tool and others. Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne. For Sessanta, Primus plans on searching for the "greatest drummer on earth".

"Details to follow... Thank you for all your support and understanding."