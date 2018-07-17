Primus extend their Ambushing The Storm tour

Primus have announced a 14-date tour of the US which is scheduled to take place later this year.

They’ll perform once again under the Ambushing The Storm banner, with the new dates taking place in September and October and come after they recently wrapped up a mammoth 43-date trek with Mastodon.

Vocalist and bassist Les Claypool says: “Hey, all you Primates out there. So, due to popular demand and the fact that such a spectacular time on this latest summer tour was had, we’ve decided to extend our short Fall run into three glorious Goblin filled weeks of Primus.

“If you haven’t seen it yet or want to catch it one last time, now’s your chance to get your ‘gob on’. We might even slip a little Nutbutter on to your Glass Sandwich as we all ride the Hamburger Train to Kalamazoo… well maybe.

“And, don’t forget, dress like your favourite Goblin or Primus character and win a prize. We are thinking jars of Pickled Ler Underpants, but we’ve yet to work that out.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday (July 20) from the official Primus website.

Primus released their ninth studio album The Desaturating Seven in September last year.