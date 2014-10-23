Primus drummer Herb back after heart surgery

Primus drummer Tim 'Herb' Alexander has returned to live action following open heart surgery.

The 49-year-old – who also drums for Puscifer – was back in the stool for Primus at last night’s gig in Philadelphia, USA. Announcing his return via Facebook, Primus posted a picture of the drummer along with the message: “Ladies and Gentleman… Herb is back!!!”

Alexander suffered a heart attack in July and his heart had to be stopped while doctors operated to correct the problem.

His bandmates in Primus and Puscifer called on fans to form a “global drum circle” and to keep Herb in their thoughts as he went under the knife.

It was confirmed after the surgery that he was recovering well, but would miss two Primus shows in September. Tool sticksman Danny Carey filled in for the gigs in Chicago and Denver.

Primus released Willy Wonka-themed concept album Primus And The Chocolate Factory this week, with five ‘golden tickets’ hidden among the vinyl versions. Fans who find the gold-coloured records will win free tickets to Primus gigs for life.