Help carry the beat for drummer Tim

The family of Primus and Puscifer drummer Tim Alexander have asked fans to join them in a "global drum circle" when his heart is stopped by doctors this afternoon.

He’ll go under the knife after suffering a heart attack last week. The procedure will take place after 7.30am Pacific Time – 3.30pm BST.

The 49-year-old’s family say in a statement: “Sometime tomorrow, Tim’s heart will be stopped for his open heart surgery. The heart is like a drum and we need to help keep it going, so during this time we ask you to help carry the beat.

“Whether it be drums, percussion or even in your head, we’d like to start a global drum circle to send positive, healing energy to Tim. Any and all prayers, healing words and thoughts would also be greatly appreciated.”

Fans are asked to express their support by tweeting #carrythebeat to @TimAlexander or @Primus.