Primus fans hunt for golden ticket

Primus will hide five golden vinyl versions of their new album – with those who find them winning free tickets to their gigs for life.

Les Claypool’s crew release concept record Primus And The Chocolate Factory on October 21 via ATO. The Willy Wonka-inspired album will be available on chocolate-coloured vinyl, with five of them in gold.

They will be randomly distributed with the regular chocolate versions, and like the golden ticket in the Willy Wonka_ And The Chocolate Factory_ film, those who find them will be given a reward. In this case, free Primus tickets for life.

Primus have released a new video teasing the release. A homage to the opening credits of the film, the video shows the records begin pressed and packaged in a factory.

Claypool tells Rolling Stone: “We need to make sure that kids in the future watch the original Willy Wonka and not the horrendous, horrible remake that came along and left the taste of feceas in our mouths.”

It will be the first Primus album to feature the class cline-up of Claypool, Larry Lalonde and Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander in 19 years.