Primus drummer Tim in recovery after heart op

Drum hero Tim Alexander's heart surgery has been a success and all signs point to a "speedy recovery".

The Puscifer and Primus drummer, 49, is recovering in hospital after going through open heart surgery yesterday in the wake of a heart attack.

A statement on Primus’ Facebook page reads: “The Mighty Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander has pulled through surgery, the blockage from his heart has been removed with no complications and all signs point to a glorious and speedy recovery.”

A message on Puscifer’s Facebook page adds: “According to Tim’s manager, Tim has successfully pulled through surgery. Exhale.”

When news of Alexander’s heart attack broke, both bands and Tim’s family called for fans to tweet messages of support using the hashtag #carrythebeat and to create a “global drum circle” of prayers and good wishes.

The drummer began his third stint with Primus last year, after previously appeared on seven of the band’s albums. He released two records in the 1990s with his own band Laundry, and played on A Perfect Circle’s 2000 release Mer de Noms, before recording for both Puscifer studio albums.

He is also a member of newly-launched prog outfit Escape The Cult.