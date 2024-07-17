Great Scott! Back To The Future, Ghostbusters and Home Alone Lego sets have all been discounted for Prime Day

The Prime Day Lego deals have been really strong this year, particularly at Amazon UK where there’s been a huge range of discounts up to 43% on Star Wars sets, Harry Potter kits, Technics and more. But, for me, the most exciting discounts are happening on the limited edition Lego Icons series from hit movies including Ghostbusters, Home Alone and Back To The Future.

As a child of the ‘90s and a proud grown-up Lego fan, I was giddier than Kevin McAllister realising he’d made his family disappear when Lego released a range of Icons sets that encapsulated my childhood. Namely, the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters, the boobytrap-laden house from Home Alone and my favourite, the DeLorean from Back To The Future. The only set missing from this line-up is the galleon from The Goonies.

Each of these sets currently has a rare discount between the Amazon and Zavvi sales. The discounts aren’t huge, but then these items are rarely on sale, so we’ll take any money off at this point.

I received the Back To The Future DeLorean set for my birthday last year and took great joy in building up the BTTF 2 version (you get the bricks to build part 1 and 3 looks, too), and now it takes pride of place in my home. The attention to detail is spot on, with everything from the flip-up wheels hover conversion, to the Mr Fusion unit at the rear of the time machine, plus a hoverboard and box of plutonium. And at 1,856 pieces, it was a great project to get stuck into.

"He slimed me" Ghostbusters ECTO-1: Was £209.99, now £159.59

Relive the magic of Ghostbusters with this awesome 2,352-piece replica of the Ghostbusters' iconic ECTO-1 mobile ghost bustin' vehicle. It features loads of nice touches including a ghost trap, moving ghost sniffer and a proton pack. Save 24% at Amazon. Price check: Lego.com £209.99 | Zavvi £179.99

"Keep the change..... Home Alone McAllister House: £259.99, now £249.99

We've been desperate to get our hands on this kit ever since it was released - the level of detail, let alone the nostalgia factor for this classic '90s movie, is off the scale. Open up the house and spot various scenes from the film, as well as Kevin's best boobytraps. There's even a treehouse with a zipline running from the main house! While this Zavvi deal isn't a huge discount, this is one build we'd love to get stuck into ahead of Christmas 2024. Price check: Lego.com £259.99

"Great Scott!" Lego BTTF Time Machine: Was £169.99, now £154.99

Great Scott! As a massive fan of the Back To The Future trilogy, this is truly one of the best Lego sets out there (I know, I've built it). True-to-the-movie features include a hover conversion lever to flip the wheels up for flight, gullwing doors and a light-up flux capacitor. Plus, you get all the kit you need to style your DeLorean like each of the movies. This deal is hosted at Zavvi. Price check: Lego.com £169.99

