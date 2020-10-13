Prime Day 2020 deals: Save a bundle on Ultimate Ears bluetooth speakers

Amazon Prime Day is finally here – and if you’ve been holding out waiting for a new bluetooth speaker, then you’ve come to the right place.

Amazon have drastically reduced the price on a range of Ultimate Ears speakers, so you can take the plunge without breaking the bank right now.

For example, you can now get your hands on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for just £29.99 – that’s a saving of £60 on the usual £89.99 RRP.

Not only will the Wonderboom produce an earth-shaking sound for its size, but it’s also waterproof and will deliver more than 10 hours battery life from a full charge – making it ideal for outdoor use. It can also be paired with a second Wonderboom to increase the sonic firepower.

Amazon have also decided to lop a chunk of change off the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Rather than shelling out £158.99 for one, it’s now just £88.99 – a tasty saving of 70 notes – and it also comes with the PowerUp charging dock for even more value.

The BOOM 3 is a fantastic speaker, offering crystal clear 360-degree audio which will fill even the largest room in the house. It also has a ’magic button’ which allows you to work your way through Apple Music and Deezer Premium Plus playlists with a single press.

Check out more Ultimate Ears deals below and if you’re on the lookout for Marshall speaker and headphone deals, Sonos deals or Bose bargains, then take a look at our Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals page.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 with dock: Was £159.99 , now £88.99

Not only do you get the excellent Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker in this bundle, but it also comes with the PowerUp charging dock which will provide 15 hours of battery life.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: Was £74 , now £49.99

This limited edition Panther model provides beautiful 360° surround sound and can pair with up to eight other Bluetooth devices - including the 3nd gen Amazon Echo Dot which will give you access to Alexa's voice control.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom: Was £90.02 , now £74.99

A step up from the Boom 2 Lite, the Megaboom also boasts 360° sound, but has dual-performance drivers that'll boost your listening experience. The Megaboom also has 20-hours battery life.View Deal

