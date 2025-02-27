Previously unreleased 1981 Klaus Schulze concert from Hamburg to be released

A previously unreleased 1981 by the late electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze is to be released in April.

Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981) will be released through SPV Recordings on April 25 and you can watch a video teaser for the release below.

The album was recorded at Hamburg's Audimax on the final night of a short tour of Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and France, on which the former Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Tempel member was supported by his former Ash Ra Tempel and Cosmic Jokers colleague, guitarist Manuel Göttsching.

The album follows SPV's previous posthumous release of Shulze's 101, MILKY WAY. Schulze, a former member of both Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Tempel, helped pioneer the Berlin School of kosmische music, a lighter, more ambient style of Krautrock. He died, aged 74, in April of last year.

Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981) will be available as a digipak including double live CD and video recording of the concert on DVD, a double vinyl e, a single vinyl edition with black 180g vinyl and LP booklet and as a 10-track stream and download.

Pre-order Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981).

Klaus Schulze - Bon Voyage (Live Audimax Hamburg 1981) Teaser - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: SPV Recordings)

Klaus Schulze: Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981)

CD1

1. The Journey Begins

2. Bon Temple

3. Ash Tari Moderne

4. Moulin Bleu

5. Kreisreise

6. Ritus Duplex

7. Wiegenlied

CD2

1. Voyage Encore