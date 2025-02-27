Previously unreleased 1981 Klaus Schulze concert from Hamburg to be released

By
( )
published

Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981), recorded by Schulze with former Ash Ra Tempel colleague Manuel Göttsching, will be released in April

Klaus Schulz headshot
(Image credit: SPV Records)

A previously unreleased 1981 by the late electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze is to be released in April.

Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981) will be released through SPV Recordings on April 25 and you can watch a video teaser for the release below.

The album was recorded at Hamburg's Audimax on the final night of a short tour of Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and France, on which the former Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Tempel member was supported by his former Ash Ra Tempel and Cosmic Jokers colleague, guitarist Manuel Göttsching.

The album follows SPV's previous posthumous release of Shulze's 101, MILKY WAY. Schulze, a former member of both Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Tempel, helped pioneer the Berlin School of kosmische music, a lighter, more ambient style of Krautrock. He died, aged 74, in April of last year.

Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981) will be available as a digipak including double live CD and video recording of the concert on DVD, a double vinyl e, a single vinyl edition with black 180g vinyl and LP booklet and as a 10-track stream and download.

Pre-order Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981).

Klaus Schulze - Bon Voyage (Live Audimax Hamburg 1981) Teaser - YouTube Klaus Schulze - Bon Voyage (Live Audimax Hamburg 1981) Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

Klaus Schulze

(Image credit: SPV Recordings)

Klaus Schulze: Bon Voyage (Live Hamburg Audimax 1981)

CD1
1. The Journey Begins
2. Bon Temple
3. Ash Tari Moderne
4. Moulin Bleu
5. Kreisreise
6. Ritus Duplex
7. Wiegenlied

CD2
1. Voyage Encore

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about prog
Mikael Åkerfeldt of Opeth onstage in 2025

“Haven’t we been f***ing great tonight?!” Prog metal legends Opeth bring a career-spanning setlist, staggering visuals and more than a little self-confidence to sell-out London show
Pat Cash

“ELO, Judas Priest, my dad’s piano playing – that’s prog!” Tennis hero Pat Cash discovered Saga in Steve Harris’ private pub, introduced Tony Iommi to Bigelf and got Robert Plant to take up his sport
Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Noah Sebastian of Bad Omens

Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian have covered Kansas' Dust In The Wind and it's the most gorgeous song you'll hear all week
See more latest