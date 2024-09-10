Previously unreleased Klaus Schulze album to be released

Unreleased Klaus Schulze album 101, MILKY WAY will be released in November

black and white portrait of Klaus Schulze
An unreleased album from the late electronic music pioneer Klaus Schulze is to be released in November.

101, MILKY WAY will be released through SPV Recordings on November 15. You can watch a teaser video featuring music from the new album below.

The new album is released In close consultation with the relatives of the electronic legend, who passed away in 2022, his final record label SPV is now revisiting Schulze's archives and 101, MILKY WAY will be the first release of this renewed collaboration.

The album began at the end of 2008 with an enquiry from a German film production company asking if Schulze was interested in creating the score for a planned film documentary about computer hackers. In the end, this turned into a complete Klaus Schulze album, from which the director of the documentary film Hacker - Alex Biedermann - was only to use small parts as soft background music. 101, MILKY WAY, the complete work created in 2009 

"Klaus Schulze’s music has never been as relevant as it is now," fellow German composer Hans Zimmer has said of Schulze. "The world has finally caught up with a true pioneer. More than ever is Klaus’ work the perfect balance between the soul and technology. Electrons as messengers of romance. Acute and profound understanding of electronics as conduits of all things human. A master, an influence and influencer on countless others, still connecting us all with a deep sense of humanity and mystery." 

101, MILKY WAY will be available as 2LP gatefold edition including black 180g vinyl and LP insert, CD edition in a digipak, stream and download.

Pre-order 101, MILKY WAY.

Klaus Schulze - 101, MILKY WAY (Teaser) - YouTube
Klaus Schulze

Klaus Schulze: 101, MILKY WAY
1. Infinity
2. ALpha
3. Multi
4. Meta
5. Uni

