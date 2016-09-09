Pretenders stream Holy Commotion

Pretenders have made their track Holy Commotion available to stream.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Alone – which launches on October 21. The follow-up to 2008’s Break The Concrete saw singer Chrissy Hynde working alongside Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Studio in Nashville.

Hynde tells The Beacon Journal: “I think he’s probably the best producer in America. He’s just amazing. First of all, he has a lot of fun, he doesn’t waste any time, he’s very hands-on.

“He’s very involved and dedicated to it, and he has just stellar ideas and his instincts are really good, and he’s just fun to work with. And that doesn’t always happen. It’s always the agenda when you make an album but it doesn’t always happen that way.”

She adds: “This record is what I love the most – real people playing real music. I sang and recorded every vocal in a 48-hour period – 48 hours to sing them, 40 years of preparation.”

Alone is available for pre-order now.

It was recently announced that Pretenders will tour North America with Stevie Nicks.

The run of shows will kick off in Phoenix on October 25 and wrap up in Inglewood on December 18.

Pretenders Alone album tracklist

Alone Roadie Man Gotta Wait Never Be Together Let’s Get Lost Chord Lord Blue Eyed Sky The Man You Are One More Day I Hate Myself Death Is Not Enough Holy Commotion (bonus track)

Oct 25: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 29: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 30: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 02: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Nov 04: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Nov 06: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Nov 07: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 10: Charlotte Time Warner Cable Arena, NC

Nov 12: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Nov 14: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Nov 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Nov 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 23: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Nov 25: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 27: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Nov 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Dec 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 03: Chicago United Center, IL

Dec 05: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Dec 06: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Dec 09: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 11: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Dec 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

