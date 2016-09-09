Santana to release Las Vegas live package

Santana have announced they’ll release a live package later this year.

Santana IV: Live At The House Of Blues – Las Vegas will launch on October 21 and showcases the band’s live set from the venue back in February, which saw the original lineup reunite for the first time in 45 years.

Guitar icon and singer Carlos Santana, lead vocalist and keyboardist Gregg Rolie, guitarist Neal Schon, percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve got together to release Santana IV in April this year. Their previous album was 1971’s Santana III.

Santana IV: Live At The House Of Blues – Las Vegas will feature 19 tracks and will be issued on 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray and on digital formats.

Speaking of the decision to reunite, Schon previously said: “I kept running into Carlos in the Bay Area. I said to him, ‘If you really want to turn everybody’s head around, we should get the original band back together.’”

The lineup will kick off a 24-date residency at the Las Vegas venue between September 14 and February 4.

Santana IV: Live At The House Of Blues – Las Vegas tracklist

Soul Sacrifice Jingo Evil Ways Everybody’s Everything Shake It Anywhere You Want To Go Medley: Choo Choo / All Aboard Samba Pa Ti Medley: Batuka / No One To Depend On Leave Me Alone Sueños Caminando Medley: Blues Magic / Echizo Come As You Are Yambu Medley: Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen / Oye Como Va Medley: Love Makes The World Go Round (w/ Ronald Isley) Freedom In Your Mind Toussaint L’Overture

