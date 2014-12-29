Pretenders early work gets box set release

A boxset featuring all eight albums released by Pretenders on the Warner label will be released next year.

Pretenders: 1979-1999 is issued on February 16 and all eight albums will also be available separately in digipaks that include b-sides, demos, live tracks, songs recorded for soundtracks and other rarities.

The boxset is made up of six 2CD+DVD sets and two CD+DVD sets in a slipcase box. The DVDs include promo videos and TV appearances. In total, 14 CDs and eight DVDs are included in the package.

Albums included in the set are Pretenders, Pretenders II, Learning To Crawl, Get Close, Packed, Last Of The Independents, The Isle Of View and Viva El Amor.

The first 500 boxes ordered via the official store will receive a limited edition Brass In Pocket A3 lyric poster which will be printed with their name.

Chrissie Hynde released a new version of Pretenders track 2000 Miles this month.