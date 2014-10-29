PREMIERE: Threshold – Unforgiven video

Flying the flag for British progressive metal since the late 80s, Threshold have always been an inventive but proudly heavy bunch, but even by their own exacting standards, latest album For The Journey is a considerable triumph.

Bursting at the seams with moments of muscular melodic grandeur, embellished with a sonically pristine sheen and bolstered by dazzling technical proficiency, it belies the notion that music this complex and polished lacks soul by simultaneously aiming straight for the heart strings and the intellect. The latest video to be lifted from the album, Unforgiven is undeniably heavy but also elegant and emotionally devastating. A class act, as always.

You can pick up the band’s latest album For The Journey here.

The band will be performing at O2 Islington Academy in London on Thursday 20th November and The Live Rooms in Chester on Friday 21st November.