Premiere: Swans - Oxygen

Swans will release a new EP digitally on November 24, and you can hear the title track below.

The EP, Oxygen, features an edit of Oxygen by Mute founder Daniel Miller, a live version of the track recorded at the Primavera festival, an early version recorded at frontman Michael Gira’s home and an acoustic version recorded at StudioMute. The original version of the track features on Swans’ acclaimed 2014 album, To Be Kind.

Swans’ European tour kicked off in Brussels on September 25. The tour will include a special one-off collaboration with Wire at the Drill festival in Brighton on December 7. Check out the full list of tour dates here.

The band have also announced their biggest UK headline show to date, with an appearance at the Roundhouse in London scheduled for May 21, 2015. Special guests for the show will be announced shortly, and tickets are available here.

For more information on Swans, visit the Mute page here. The To Be Kind album is available to buy here.