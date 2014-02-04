PREMIERE: Monster Truck Release Old Train Video

Lords Of The Riff co-headliners Monster Truck have premiered their new video right here on Metal Hammer!

Old Train is taken from the gang’s brilliant latest album, Furiosity, out now.

Get your riff on below:

Catch Monster Truck alongside Scorpion Child on the first ever Metal Hammer/Classic Rock Lords Of The Riff Tour, stopping in at the following venues:

Monster Truck - Old Train

Sun 16 Mar – BRISTOL Exchange (MT closes the show)

Tue 18 Mar – COLCHESTER Arts Centre (SC closes)

Thu 20 Mar – BIRMINGHAM Academy 3 (MT closes)

Fri 21 Mar – SHEFFIELD Corporation (SC closes)

Sat 22 Mar – GLASGOW King Tuts (MT closes)

Sun 23 Mar – NEWCASTLE Academy 2 (SC closes)

Tue 25 Mar – NOTTINGHAM Rock City (MT closes)

Wed 26 Mar – LONDON Underworld (MT closes)

Thu 27 Mar – MANCHESTER Roadhouse (SC closes)

Tickets are available now, for the bargain price of £10 (+ booking fees). To buy online, visit www.seetickets.com(Bristol, Sheffield shows), www.livenation.co.uk (Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester),www.gigsinscotland.com (Glasgow), www.colchesterartscentre.com (Colchester), and www.alt-tickets.co.uk (Nottingham). See you at the front.