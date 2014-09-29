PREMIERE: Kill It Kid - I'll Be The First

Kill It Kid have unveiled the video of new single 'I'll Be The First'. It comes from forthcoming album You Owe Nothing, which is out on November 10 and preceded by a UK tour.

Since 2011’s Feet Fall Heavy, released on One Little Indian, Kill It Kid have been signed by industry veteran Seymour Stein and travelled to Los Angeles to record an album with Julian Raymond, who’s worked with artists as diverse as Cheap Trick, Hole and Freddie Mercury.

“You could call it ‘New British Blues’, but there’s an element of heaviness and even doses of Americana, folk, and country” says singer Chris Turpin. “We started off with the ethos that we’re doing this for ourselves and not to please anybody else. The modus operandi of this band is to create something honest and simple.”

New single I’ll Be The First is available as a free download to anyone signing up to the Kill It Kid website.

November 2014 UK Tour

1st November – Leeds, The Cockpit 2nd November – Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut 3rd November – London, Oslo 4th November – Bath, Komedia 5th November – Birmingham, Academy 6th November – Manchester, Ruby Lounge 8th November – Open, Norwich