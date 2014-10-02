PREMIERE: Hark – Scarlet Extremities video

We're premiering the brand new video from those hairy riffers – Hark.

Very much at the Mastodon end of the metal spectrum, these Swansea-based riff-merchants have recently been locked away in a cave recording new album Crystalline and emerged with this beast. If you’re a fan of exercising your neck muscles at a rapid pace and punching the air like it just made a pass at your girlfriend, then turn this up.

New single Scarlet Extremities is a chugging, groove-laden sludgefest mixed up with Jimbob Isaac’s battlecry vocals pushing the band onward into glory.

And keeping with the album title Crystalline, there’s crystals everywhere and a spiritual figure seemingly finding enlightenment through her collection of grey sand. Whatever that means…

Pick up your copy of Crystalline from Season Of Mist now.