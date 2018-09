The most metal man in Ipswich, Dani Filth, is gearing up to release his new outfit Devilment's debut album. But before you dive into the twisted world, have a watch of their new video. You know it's gonna be good when there's a warning at the start.

Devilment’s debut album The Great And Secret Show will be in stores on 3rd November via Nuclear Blast and is available to pre-order now.

We actually went to the studio with Devilment while they recorded the album, why not have a look?