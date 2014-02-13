PREMIERE: Conan Release Bonkers Foehammer Video

Ludicrously heavy Scouse doomers and current Subterranea coverstars Conan have released their brand new video!

Foehammer is the first meaty cut from Conan’s imminent sophomore, Blood Eagle, which follows their universe-shaking 2012 opus Monos, and was recorded at SkyHammer Studio by Chris Fielding and mastered by the mighty James Plotkin (Khanate, O.L.D.).

Watch the video below!

Conan - Foehammer

Order Blood Eagle here.

Read all about the Liverpudlians in the current issue of Subterranea, out now with Metal Hammer, and catch the band on the following dates:

14th NOTTINGHAM – Stuck On A Name

15th BOURNEMOUTH – The Anvil

16th BIRMINGHAM – The Asylum 2

17th GLASGOW – Audio

18th ABERDEEN – Downstairs

19th MANCHESTER – Kraak Gallery

20th CARDIFF – The Full Moon

21st BRIGHTON – The Prince Albert

22nd LONDON – Electrowerkz

23rd BASINGSTOKE – Mousetrap