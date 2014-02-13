PREMIERE: Conan Release Bonkers Foehammer Video

Ludicrously heavy Scouse doomers and current Subterranea coverstars Conan have released their brand new video!
Foehammer is the first meaty cut from Conan’s imminent sophomore, Blood Eagle, which follows their universe-shaking 2012 opus Monos, and was recorded at SkyHammer Studio by Chris Fielding and mastered by the mighty James Plotkin (Khanate, O.L.D.).
Watch the video below!
Order Blood Eagle here.
Read all about the Liverpudlians in the current issue of Subterranea, out now with Metal Hammer, and catch the band on the following dates:
14th NOTTINGHAM – Stuck On A Name
15th BOURNEMOUTH – The Anvil
16th BIRMINGHAM – The Asylum 2
17th GLASGOW – Audio
18th ABERDEEN – Downstairs
19th MANCHESTER – Kraak Gallery
20th CARDIFF – The Full Moon
21st BRIGHTON – The Prince Albert
22nd LONDON – Electrowerkz
23rd BASINGSTOKE – Mousetrap