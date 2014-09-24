PREMIERE: Bloodbath – Unite In Pain stream

Passionate advocates of the true spirit of death metal, Bloodbath have appeared in various incarnations over the years, with Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt and Hypocrisy's Peter Tagtgren performing vocal duties at various points along the band's gore-drenched career path.

In 2014 it is Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes that has stepped up to the mic, reviving his legendary unearthly growls for new album Grand Morbid Funeral, which sees the grim revivalists dragging their sound ever further back into extremity’s filthy shadows. The first song to be released from Bloodbath’s repulsive new opus, Unite In Pain is a masterclass in feral riffing, unholy howls and exhilarating, abyssal heaviness. Play it loud and may God have mercy on your festering soul.

The band also released the full tracklist for Grand Morbid Funeral, see below:

Let The Stillborn Come To Me Total Death Exhumed Anne Church Of Vastitas Famine Of God`s Word Mental Abortion Beyond Cremation His Infernal Necropsy Unite In Pain My Torturer Grand Morbid Funeral

