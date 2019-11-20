Pre-Black Friday Deal: Save £95 on a first generation Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon might not be kicking off their Black Friday sale until this Friday but they have already started slashing prices, offering Early Black Friday Deals on some great products, including a host of great vinyl deals, bargains to be found for music fans and sets of quality headphones – and now a sweet discount on their first generation Echo Plus speaker with built-in smart home hub.

The Echo Plus features a 2.5" downward-firing woofer and 0.8" tweeter powered by Dolby – giving crisp highs, deep bass and 360° audio, so you can fill your room with music. Living the dream!

Just ask for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more music streaming services and Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, will play it for you, hands free!

"Alexa, play classic 80s metal!" Boom. You're rocking out to Iron Maiden in no time.

Plus, buy the Amazon Echo first generation device today and get 90 days free Amazon Music Unlimited, allowing you to search for music by lyrics, time period or even let Alexa pick for you!