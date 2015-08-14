Praying Mantis issue Tokyo stream

Praying Mantis have released a stream of their track Tokyo.

It’s taken from 10th album Legacy, out on August 21 via Frontiers Music.

It’ll be their first title with vocalist John Cuijpers and drummer Hans Zandt. They join bassist Chris Troy, along with guitarists Tino Troy and Andy Burgess on the follow-up 2009’s Sanctuary.

LEGACY TRACKLIST

01. Fight For Your Honour 02. The One 03. Believable 04. Tokyo 05. Better Man 06. All I See 07. Eyes Of A Child 08. The Runner 09. Against The World 10. Fallen Angel 11. Second Time Around