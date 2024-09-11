Post-rocker A.A. Williams shares powerful new single Splinter

Classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams has returned with a brand new single, Splinter, her first new music since she released a standalone single cover of Placebo's Without You I'm Nothing last year.

“We so often avoid looking inwards, distracting ourselves with temporary fixes, concerning ourselves with effect not cause," says Williams of the new single. "We smooth over the surface, burying complexities and ignoring our emotions until one day we burst, we snap, we break apart. Splinter is a song of realisation, of recognising that things have gone too far, of seeing that we finally need to acknowledge how we feel in order to grow.

"I wanted to put out a new song ahead of my US tour, and my friends at Robot Needs Home kindly agreed to release Splinter with me as a one-off. It always feels good to launch new music but this particular song really means a lot, and I look forward to finally bringing it to life at my upcoming shows."

Williams starts her very first US headline tour tomorrow at Somerville's The Center for Arts at the Armory. The 26-date tour followed William's support slot with Sleep Token last year.

You can view all dates and ticket details below.

SPLINTER - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Robot Needs Home)

A.A. Williams US headline tour 2024

Sep 12: Somerville Arts at The Armory, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia Milkboy, PA

Sep 14: New Kensington Preserving Underground, PA

Sep 16: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Sep 17: Detroit Lager House, MI

Sep 18: Chicago Downstairs at The Subterranean, IL

Sep 19: St Louis Blueberry Hill Duck Room, MO

Sep 21: Minneapolis 7th St Drive, MN

Sep 22: Cudahy X-Ray Arcade, WI

Sep 24: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Sep 27: Bend Volcanic Theatre Pub, OR

Sep 28: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Sep 29: Seattle Sunset Tavern, WA

Oct 01: San Francisco Milk Bar, CA

Oct 03: Los Angeles El Cid, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

Oct 05: Phoenix Last Exit Live, AZ

Oct 07: Dallas Sundown at Granada, TX

Oct 09: Oklahoma City Resonant Head, OK

Oct 11: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 12: Nashville The End, TN

Oct 15: Greenville Swanson’s Warehouse, SC

Oct 17: Raleigh Kings Arcade, NC

Oct 18: Washington DC Pie Shop,

Oct 19: Brooklyn The Kingsland, NY

Get tickets.