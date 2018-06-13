Post-metal legends Isis to reunite for Cave In tribute show

Post-metal icons Isis are reuniting to play a tribute show to late Cave In bassist Caleb Scofield.

The one-off show, which takes place in at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on October 13, is a benefit gig for the family of Scofield, who was killed in a road accident in March.

Isis will play under the name Celestial, the title of their 2000 debut album.

"Caleb was a touring partner and bandmate to the individual and collective personnel of Isis," said the in a statement. "We are profoundly saddened that Caleb is gone. His place in our lives and hearts is indelible. Caleb's loss is unquestioningly felt most deeply by the family he leaves behind: his wife Jen and children Desmond and Sydney.

"As a group we are moved to try to do something to help them, and to commemorate Caleb's life, to celebrate what he meant to us," it continued. "[For] this occasion, we are choosing to perform under the name Celestial. This event is a one-off performance to benefit Caleb's family in their time of need and to pay tribute to a person we loved and lost. We are glad to be able to do our small part in the face of this tragedy and are looking forward to coming together to celebrate the beautiful and all too brief life of Caleb Scofield."

Isis formed in 1997 in Boston, Massachusetts. They released five acclaimed albums between 2000 and their split in 2010.

Caleb Schofield was killed when his truck collided with a toll booth in New Hampshire. He was 39. He was also a member of Old Man Gloom and Zozobra.

A memorial fund for Scofield was set up following his death. His former bandmates Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath played a special set at this year's Roadburn festival in tribute.