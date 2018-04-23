Trending

Watch members of Cave In play tribute to late bassist Caleb Scofield

Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath played a special set at Roadburn in tribute to Caleb Scofield

Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath from Cave In

This past weekend at Roadburn festival, Cave In's Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath opened the Saturday with a very special performance in tribute to their late bassist Caleb Scofield.

Caleb tragically died in a car accident last month at the age of 39.

His former bandmates opened the third day of Roadburn with an acoustic set in the Patronaat venue, which hosted the likes of Harsh Toke, Gallops, Panopticon, Khemmis and Bell Witch over the weekend.

Speaking to the packed room, Stephen said that the pair had played a few songs at Caleb's memorial, including a cover of Neil Young's Harvest Moon, which was one of Caleb's favourites.

Following the rousing, emotional rendition of Big Riff from landmark album Jupiter, the room swelled with applause and cheers of admiration and celebration, which continued uninterrupted for over a minute. Looking around the crowd, there was a mix of smiles and tears for a man (and band) who were true innovators in post-hardcore.

You can watch fan footage of the performance below. Here's the setlist:

Youth Overrided
The Calypso
Harvest Moon (Neil Young cover)
Everest
New Moon
Dark Driving
Nothing (Townes Van Zandt cover)
Heartbreaks, Earthquakes
Big Riff
Sing My Loves

