Cave In & Old Man Gloom’s Caleb Scofield dead at 39

Cave In and Old Man Gloom vocalist and bassist Caleb Scofield has died in a car accident.

NECN report that the truck the 39-year-old was driving slammed into a toll booth on Wednesday afternoon in Bedford, New Hampshire.

A fundraising campaign has been set up by friends to support Scofield’s widow Jen and the couple's two young children.

Cave In have issued a statement which reads: “We are shocked and devastated by the passing of Caleb Scofield. He was one of a kind, our best friend and an unfathomable world of inspiration.

“Thank you for your support, and for understanding how difficult this is for us. Please donate to his family.”

Old Man Gloom posted a poignant image of Scofield’s bass and amp on Facebook, adding: “We'd like to thank everyone for the kind words coming in.

“We will have countless words to say and endless stories to tell in the future, but today we are just trying to keep it together. All I ask is that if Caleb has ever brought you a moment of joy, please support his family.”

Scofield joined Cave In in 1998 and appeared on all five of the band’s albums: 1998’s Until Your Heart Stops, 2000’s Jupiter, 2003’s Antenna, 2005’s Perfect Pitch Black and 2011’s White Silence.

He joined Old Man Gloom for their second album Seminar II: The Holy Rites of Primitivism Regressionism in 2001 and subsequently played on all their albums, including 2014’s The Ape Of God.

Scofield also had his own sludge metal outfit Zozobra.