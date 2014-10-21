Portnoy in Haken hunt

Haken have streamed their track Crystallised from upcoming EP Restoration – and invited fans to identify Mike Portnoy’s contribution in order to win a merch bundle.

The 19-minute epic can be heard now, and will be released on October 27 via InsideOut.

Guitarist Charlie Griffiths says: “We’d like you to listen to Crystallised and answer two questions about it. The great Mike Portnoy makes a guest appearance – so the first question is, can you identify what Mike’s playing, and when he plays it. Question two is: when Mike recorded his part, which legendary English drummer did he mention? Have a guess.”

The contest closes on Thursday. Haken tour the UK with Leprous and Maschine, starting the same day:

Oct 23: London Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol Fleece

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 02: York Duchess