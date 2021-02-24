Porcupine Tree to release four LP vinyl box set of Octane Twisted

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have announced they will release a new four LP set of Octane Twisted. It's the first time the 2012 live album will have been released on vinyl. The new box set will be released through Transmission Records on April 16.

“Octane Twisted really captures the atmosphere and energy of a Porcupine Tree live concert experience," says drummer Gavin Harrison. "Recorded at a time when the band had the set well 'played in', you can hear the interaction between the band members as well as the audience as they navigate their way through The Incident and many other older songs too.”

Recorded in Chicago on the band's tour for the band's 2009 album The Incident, the band's first Top 30 album. Octane Twisted features The Incident album in its entirety, recorded in Chicago. The end of the album contains another five classic PT tracks also recorded in Chicago along with three highlights from the band's landmark show at Royal Albert Hall.

Originally released on 2CD+DVD in 2012, this release sees Octane Twisted on vinyl for the first time across 7 sides in a 4LP box set with a new etching from long term designer Carl Glover.

Pre-order Octane Twisted.