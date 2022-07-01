Porcupine Tree score highest ever UK chart position for Closure/Continuation

Prog cover stars Porcupine Tree have hit their highest ever chart position in the UK with comeback album Closure/Continuation.

Although unsurprisingly beaten to the top spot in the UK by Harry Styles who's new album Harry's House was also released last Friday, Closure/Continuation has landed at No. 2 in the UK album charts. The band's previous highest charting album was 2009's The Incident, which reached No. 23.

The feat eclipses Steven Wilson's own solo career, which saw 2107's To The Bone reach No. 3 and last year's The Future Bites reach No. 4.

“We would like to thank both our long time fans and newer listeners, and all involved with this album release," the band said in a statement. "To find ourselves at #2 in the Official UK Album Charts amongst the biggest mainstream artists in the world with such an alternative and uncompromising work is an achievement we are hugely proud of. Thank you!”

Closure/Continuation is also No 1 in the UK Download, Physical, CD, Cassette, Vinyl, Rock/Metal charts and the Scottish chart.

Porcupine Tree begin their first tour for 12 years this September in Toronto Canada and concludes at Wembley SSE Arena on November 11.