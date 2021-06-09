Poppy surprises fans with release of new EP, EAT (NXT Soundtrack)

The ever-unpredictable Poppy has teamed up with WWE for a surprise new EP, EAT (NXT Soundtrack).



Set to include EAT, Say Cheese and the singer’s cover of Fear Of Dying by cult ’90s rockers Jack Off Jill, it also features new song Dark Dark World, which is set to be used as the theme for this weekend’s edition of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.



“NXT is all about individuality and building characters, and Poppy has built her own brand in a similar fashion to become the world-renowned artist she is today,” says WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque of the collaboration.

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” adds Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP EAT (NXT Soundtrack) has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

And you can watch Poppy perform EAT at the GRAMMY Awards in March below.