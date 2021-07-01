Gojira announce huge UK and European tour for 2022

Gojira have lined up an extensive European tour for 2022 to promote their recently released Fortitude album.

The Duplantier brothers will spend mid-January through to mid-March on tour in Europe, with the dates being split into two legs: the first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in Holland on February 20 and wrapping in the UK with a show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 14.

Joining the French quartet on the road will be special guests Alien Weaponry, from New Zealand, and England’s Employed To Serve.

Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10am BST (11am CET) on Monday July 5. In the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10am BST on Saturday , July 3, and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10am BST Sunday, July 4.



In 2022, the band will play:



Jan 17 Helsinki, House Of Culture FIN

Jan 19 Oslo, Sentrum Scene NOR

Jan 20 Stockholm, The Annex SWE

Jan 22 Copenhagen, The Grey Hall DEN

Jan 24 Berlin, Huxleys GER

Jan 25 Prague, Forum Karlin CZE

Jan 27 Wroclaw, A2 POL

Jan 28 Krakow, Tauron Arena POL

Jan 29 Budapest, Barba Negra Music Club HUN

Jan 31 Zagreb, Culture Factory CRO

Feb 02 Vienna, Arena AUS

Feb 04 Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik GER

Feb 05 Zurich, Komplex SWI

Feb 06 Milan, Alcatraz ITA

Feb 08 Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier FRA

Feb 09 Bordeaux, Arkea Arena FRA



Feb 20 Tilburg, 013 HOL

Feb 22 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof GER

Feb 24 Oberhausen, Turbinhalle 2 GER

Feb 26 Paris, Accor Arena FRA

Feb 28 Brussels, Forest National BEL

Mar 01 Luxembourg, Rockhal LUX

Mar 04 London, Alexandra Palace ENG

Mar 05 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena ENG

Mar 06 Newcastle, City Hall ENG

Mar 08 Glasgow, O2 Academy SCO

Mar 10 Belfast, Ulster Hall NI

Mar 11 Dublin, National Stadium IRE

Mar 13 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse ENG

Mar 14 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena WAL



The band’s most recent single from Fortitude, The Chant, is out now. Filmed on location in India’s West Bengal region in December 2019, the striking video for the song examines the plight of refugee children from Tibet who fled their homeland in an attempt to preserve their culture following China’s invasion of the country in 1949.