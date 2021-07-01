Gojira announce huge UK and European tour for 2022

Gojira have lined up an extensive European tour for 2022 to promote their recently released Fortitude album.
The Duplantier brothers will spend mid-January through to mid-March on tour in Europe, with the dates being split into two legs: the first leg kicks off January 17 in Finland and closes in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in Holland on February 20 and wrapping in the UK with a show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 14.
Joining the French quartet on the road will be special guests Alien Weaponry, from New Zealand, and England’s Employed To Serve.
Tickets for the European run go on general sale at 10am BST (11am CET) on Monday July 5. In the UK, the O2 pre-sale starts 10am BST on Saturday , July 3, and the Live Nation pre-sale launches 10am BST Sunday, July 4.
In 2022, the band will play:
Jan 17 Helsinki, House Of Culture FIN
Jan 19 Oslo, Sentrum Scene NOR
Jan 20 Stockholm, The Annex SWE
Jan 22 Copenhagen, The Grey Hall DEN
Jan 24 Berlin, Huxleys GER
Jan 25 Prague, Forum Karlin CZE
Jan 27 Wroclaw, A2 POL
Jan 28 Krakow, Tauron Arena POL
Jan 29 Budapest, Barba Negra Music Club HUN
Jan 31 Zagreb, Culture Factory CRO
Feb 02 Vienna, Arena AUS
Feb 04 Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik GER
Feb 05 Zurich, Komplex SWI
Feb 06 Milan, Alcatraz ITA
Feb 08 Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier FRA
Feb 09 Bordeaux, Arkea Arena FRA
Feb 20 Tilburg, 013 HOL
Feb 22 Wiesbaden, Schlachthof GER
Feb 24 Oberhausen, Turbinhalle 2 GER
Feb 26 Paris, Accor Arena FRA
Feb 28 Brussels, Forest National BEL
Mar 01 Luxembourg, Rockhal LUX
Mar 04 London, Alexandra Palace ENG
Mar 05 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena ENG
Mar 06 Newcastle, City Hall ENG
Mar 08 Glasgow, O2 Academy SCO
Mar 10 Belfast, Ulster Hall NI
Mar 11 Dublin, National Stadium IRE
Mar 13 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse ENG
Mar 14 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena WAL
The band’s most recent single from Fortitude, The Chant, is out now. Filmed on location in India’s West Bengal region in December 2019, the striking video for the song examines the plight of refugee children from Tibet who fled their homeland in an attempt to preserve their culture following China’s invasion of the country in 1949.