Poppy announces 2025 North American tour

It's been a busy few weeks for Poppy. The genre-splicing nu gen trailblazer released her latest, metalled-up studio album Negative Spaces on Friday to critical acclaim, just one week after her collaboration with Knocked Loose, Suffocate, was nominated for a Grammy. Just before that, it was confirmed that Poppy would be supporting Babymetal on the Japanese superstars' European tour.
Now, Poppy has announced that she'll be hitting the road in North America for a tour next Spring, hitting up the likes of San Francicso, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, Tampa, Los Angeles and many more. See the full list of confirmed dates below. Various presales for tickets for the tour run this week before the official general sale kicks off this Friday, November 22 at 10am local time from LiveNation.com.
Poppy North American tour dates 2025
Mar 11: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
Mar 13: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Mar 14: Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
Mar 16: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Mar 17: Denver, CO Summit
Mar 20: Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
Mar 21: Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago
Mar 22: McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
Mar 24: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
Mar 25: Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
Mar 26: Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland
Mar 28: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
Mar 29: Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield
Mar 31: New Haven, CT Toad's Place
Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 03: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr 04: Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston
Apr 05: Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr 07: Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr 09: Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Apr 10: Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
Apr 12: Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando
Apr 13: Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
Apr :6: Houston, TX House of Blues Houston
Apr 17: Austin, TX Emo's Austin
Apr 19: San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
Apr 22: Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
Apr 23: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Babymetal, Poppy and Bambie Thug European tour dates 2025
May 10: Brussels, Forest National, Belgium
May 12: Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany
May 13: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 16: Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 17: Berlin, Velodrom, Germany
May 19: Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland
May 20: Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany
May 22: Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland
May 25: Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain
May 26: Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 28: Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France
May 30: London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom