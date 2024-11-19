Poppy announces 2025 North American tour

It's been a busy few weeks for Poppy. The genre-splicing nu gen trailblazer released her latest, metalled-up studio album Negative Spaces on Friday to critical acclaim, just one week after her collaboration with Knocked Loose, Suffocate, was nominated for a Grammy. Just before that, it was confirmed that Poppy would be supporting Babymetal on the Japanese superstars' European tour.

Now, Poppy has announced that she'll be hitting the road in North America for a tour next Spring, hitting up the likes of San Francicso, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, Tampa, Los Angeles and many more. See the full list of confirmed dates below. Various presales for tickets for the tour run this week before the official general sale kicks off this Friday, November 22 at 10am local time from LiveNation.com.

Mar 11: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Mar 13: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Mar 14: Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

Mar 16: Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Mar 17: Denver, CO Summit

Mar 20: Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

Mar 21: Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

Mar 22: McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

Mar 24: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Mar 25: Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

Mar 26: Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

Mar 28: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

Mar 29: Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield

Mar 31: New Haven, CT Toad's Place

Apr 01: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 03: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr 04: Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston

Apr 05: Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr 07: Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr 09: Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Apr 10: Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Apr 12: Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando

Apr 13: Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

Apr :6: Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

Apr 17: Austin, TX Emo's Austin

Apr 19: San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Apr 22: Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

Apr 23: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

May 10: Brussels, Forest National, Belgium

May 12: Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16: Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17: Berlin, Velodrom, Germany

May 19: Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany

May 22: Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland

May 25: Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain

May 26: Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28: Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France

May 30: London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom