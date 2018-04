Polish prog rockers Osada Vida have release a promo video for brand new single In Circles.

The new song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album, the band's sixth, Variomatic, which is released through Metal Mind on June 1. It ids the first to feature Lisiak, who recently replaced Marek Majewski.

The new video features acclaimed Polish actor Michel Czernacki and was directed by the band's keyboard player Rafal 'R6' Paluszek.