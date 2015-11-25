Plain White T's hire little lookalikes for video

Plain White T’s have released a video for their track American Nights.

It’s the title track from the Chicago band’s latest album, released earlier this year via Megaforce Records.

The promo – directed by Pete Jones and Rick Wayne – features a pint-sized version of the band rocking out in a classroom, with actual members of Plain White T’s making cameo appearances.

The band say: “We are so excited about this video and cannot wait for you all to see it.”

Plain White T’s play at Slims in San Francisco, CA, on November 27 and at The Boardwalk in Orangevale, CA, the following night.