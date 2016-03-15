Placebo reveal 20th anniversary world tour

Placebo have confirmed a world tour that kicks off in October, marking the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The first leg begins in Europe on October 13 and ends with nine British Isles dates in December.

And frontman Brian Molko reports the set will include tracks he’d previously vowed never to perform again.

Molko says: “I think it’s time we acknowledged what a lot of Placebo fans really want to hear. They’ve been very patient with us, since we rarely play our most commercially successful material.

“A 20-year anniversary tour seems like the right time to do so. This tour is very much for the fans and a chance for us to revisit a lot of our early material.

“If you want to see us play songs like Pure Morning and Nancy Boy – which we haven’t played in almost 10 years and may not play again – you’d better come along to these shows!”

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am on March 18 (Friday) with a fan pre-sale commencing 48 hours earlier.

Placebo world tour, first leg

Oct 13: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Oct 14: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Oct 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 18: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 22: Riga Arena, Latvia

Oct 24: St Petersburg New Arena, Russia

Oct 26: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Oct 29: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Oct 31: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Nov 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 05: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 07: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 08: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 10: Zagreb Cibona Hall, Croatia

Nov 11: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Nov 13: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 15: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 18: Lille Zenith, France

Nov 19: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 21: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Amneville Galaxie, France

Nov 28: Nantes Zenith Metropole, France

Nov 29: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Dec 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Dec 12: Newport Centre, UK

Dec 14: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 15: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK