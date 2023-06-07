PJ Harvey announces extensive UK and Europe tour, shares title track of new album I Inside The Old I Dying

PJ Harvey has announced an extensive autumn tour composed of two night-stands in major cities across the UK and Europe.



The singer has also shared a new single, I Inside The Old I Dying, the title track of her upcoming 10th album, the follow-up to 2016's The Hope Six Demolition Project, which is scheduled to emerge on July 7 via Partisan.

Harvey describes the song as a "delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio."



"Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed," she explains, "and/but then [longtime collaborator] John [Parish] reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood [producer] handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”

"In the lyric everyone is waiting for the saviour to reappear – everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation. There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another – from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal."

Harvey's first tour in support of the album will call at:

Sep 22: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

Sep 23: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

Sep 25: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Sep 26: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Sep 28: Roundhouse, London, UK

Sep 29: Roundhouse, London, UK



Oct 02: Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Oct 03: Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Oct 06: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland

Oct 07: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland

Oct 09: Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 10: Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 12: Olympia, Paris, France

Oct 13: Olympia, Paris, France

Oct 15: Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland

Oct 16: Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland

Oct 18: Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic

Oct 19: Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

Oct 22: Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

Oct 24: Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

Oct 25: Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

Oct 27: Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 28: Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 30: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Oct 31: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, June 16, but presale tickets will be available on Wednesday June 14, from 10am BST, for those pre-ordering the album from Harvey's webstore.

Listen to I Inside The Old I Dying below:

