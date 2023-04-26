PJ Harvey releases atmospheric single A Child's Question, August, announces tenth album I Inside The Old Year Dying

By Liz Scarlett
published

PJ Harvey shares new music and announces the imminent arrival of her tenth album, I Inside The Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey
(Image credit: Steve Guillick)

PJ Harvey has shared an atmospheric new single A Child's Question, August, as the first taste of her upcoming tenth album.

The release of the folk-orientated track comes with the announcement that I Inside the Old Year Dying, the follow-up to her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project, is scheduled to emerge on July 7 via Partisan.

The video for A Child's Question, August was directed by renowned photographer Steve Gullick, and sees English singer-songwriter Harvey performing under a montage of visuals, such as serene landscapes and lyric sheets, which layer across the screen.

Harvey describes her forthcoming project as “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm—which feels timely for the times we’re in", and reveals that despite her last album emerging seven years ago, the new songs -"all came out of me in about three weeks".

She continues, "I think the album is about searching, looking - the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning. Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that's what makes it feel so welcoming: so open."

Produced by longtime collaborators Flood and John Parish, I Inside the Old Year Dying was created via a series of “spontaneous performances”. Harvey explains: “The studio was set up for live play, and that’s all we did."

Watch the video for A Child's Question, August below:

I Inside the Old Year Dying tracklist:

1. Prayer at the Gate
2. Autumn Term
3. Lwonesome Tonight
4. Seem an I
5. The Nether-edge
6. I Inside the Old Year Dying
7. All Souls
8. A Child’s Question, August
9. I Inside the Old I Dying
10. August
11. A Child’s Question, July
12. A Noiseless Noise

PJ Harvey new album

(Image credit: Partisan)
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.