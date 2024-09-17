Pixies share UK and European tour dates for 2025, unveil new single Motoroller

Pixies have announced an extensive UK and European tour, and shared the fourth single from their upcoming album The Night the Zombies Came.

The band say of new single Motoroller, “This is one of those kinds of songs where there’s little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they’re not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won’t find exactly what the story is, but you’ll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”



As with its predecessor, 2022's Doggerel, The Night the Zombies Came was produced by English producer Tom Dalgety at Guilford Sound in Vermont: it's the first Pixies album to feature the band's first British member, bassist Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls).

Set for an October 25 release via BMG, the album is described as the most "cinematic" collection of the Boston band's career, with frontman Black Francis stating, “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”

Watch the lyric video for Motoroller below:

Pixies - Motoroller (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The quartet will tour the album in the UK and Europe in spring 2025.

Apr 25: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Holland

Apr 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Apr 28: Groningen Oosterport Holland

Apr 29: Tilburg 013, Holland

May 01: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 02: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany

May 06: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

May 07: Nantes Zenith, France

May 09: Granada Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Spain

May 10: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal

May 13: Aberdeen P&J Arena, UK

May 14: Edinburgh O2 Academy, UK

May 16: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

May 17: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

May 19: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

May 20: Birmingham Academy, UK

May 21: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

May 23: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 24: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK



A pre-sale for the tour will begin tomorrow, September 18: tickets go on general sale on September 20, here.