Pixies tease fresh music in studio clip

Pixies have issued a video that appears to tease a 2016 release.

The band’s last effort was 2014 album Indie Cindy, which was made up of tracks compiled from three self-released, limited-edition EPs.

In a video posted to the band’s social media streams, members Black Francis, Dave Lovering and Joey Santiago are seen in a studio along with stand-in bassist Paz Lenchantin. The video is captioned: “Pixies coming 2016.”

Lenchantin’s involvement would seem to rule out a return for original bassist Kim Deal, although Pixies have repeatedly stated the door remains open for her.

The band also have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016, and have been drip feeding additional dates over recent weeks.

Last year, frontman Francis revealed they’d started writing the follow-up to Indie Cindy as they debuted the track Um Chagga Lagga.

Jul 07-09: Lisbon NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 10: Luxembourg Rock A Field, Luxembourg

Jul 11: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jul 13: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland

Jul 14: Dublin Iveagh Gardens, Ireland

Jul 15: Carhaix Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 18: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jul 21: Torino Flowers Festival, Italy